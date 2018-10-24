Airtel Diwali offer: Rs 2,000 cashback on purchase of new 4G smartphone

The cashback offer from Airtel comes amid high competition in the country’s telecom market. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Airtel India has announced a new festive offer for its customer under its ‘Airtel Thanks’ programme. The new festive offer includes Rs 2,000 cashback for Airtel customers who purchase any 4G smartphone. The cashback will be credited to the customers’ account on mobile app. MyAirtel in the form of 40 coupons worth Rs 50 each, Airtel said in a release.

The digital coupons can be redeemed on recharges on prepaid packs of Rs 199 and above or postpaid bill payment of Rs 399 and above. Only one coupon can be availed at the time a recharge or bill payment.

How to avail Airtel’s Rs 2,000 cashback offer

1.To avail this offer, customer needs to insert their 4G SIM in the newly purchased 4G smartphone on or before 31 October 2018.

2.Once a customer inserts the Sim in their newly purchased 4G smartphone, they would automatically get digital coupons in their mobile app ‘ My Airtel’.

3.The digital coupon will have a validity of 40 months.

4.The benefits of Airtel Thanks programme will be delivered to the customers via MyAirtel app, Airtel TV and Wynk Music

The cashback offer from Airtel comes amid high competition in the country’s telecom market.

Rival private sector telecom operator Reliance Jio, earlier this month, announced Diwali offer for its customers. Ahead of Diwali festival, Reliance Jio had launched two new offers for its mobile users — an all unlimited annual plan of Rs 1,699 and 100% cashback on mobile phone recharges. Under the unlimited annual plan of Rs 1,699, users get access to unlimited data (maximum of 1.5 GB per day of high speed internet), unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day.

Under the second Diwali offer, Jio’s pre-paid customers can recharge with Rs 149 or more to get 100% cashback in the form of coupons which can be used for buying goods at Reliance Digital stores or MyJio stores.