Q1 results: Tata Motors posts loss, hurt by raw material costs

Bengaluru: India’s Tata Motors Ltd reported on Tuesday a loss for the three months through June, hurt by higher raw material costs. It said it made a net loss of ₹ 1,902 crore ($277 million), compared with a profit of ₹ 3,182 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Changes to the way JLR’s pension payments are calculated had resulted in a one-time gain of ₹ 3,609 crore last year. Total expenses during April-June rose about 17% to 69,890 crore.

On Tuesday, shares of Tata Motors Ltd fell 1.18%, or ₹ 3.15, to ₹ 264.15 on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex once again rose to a record high of 37,606.58 points, up 0.30%—or 112.18 points—from previous close.