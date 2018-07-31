Q1 results: Tata Motors posts loss, hurt by raw material costs
Tata Motors made a net loss of ₹ 1,902 crore ($277 million), compared with a profit of ₹ 3,182 crore in the same quarter a year ago
Last Published: Tue, Jul 31 2018. 05 31 PM IST
Bengaluru: India’s Tata Motors Ltd reported on Tuesday a loss for the three months through June, hurt by higher raw material costs. It said it made a net loss of ₹ 1,902 crore ($277 million), compared with a profit of ₹ 3,182 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Changes to the way JLR’s pension payments are calculated had resulted in a one-time gain of ₹ 3,609 crore last year. Total expenses during April-June rose about 17% to 69,890 crore.
On Tuesday, shares of Tata Motors Ltd fell 1.18%, or ₹ 3.15, to ₹ 264.15 on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex once again rose to a record high of 37,606.58 points, up 0.30%—or 112.18 points—from previous close.
First Published: Tue, Jul 31 2018. 05 15 PM IST