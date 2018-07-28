 JK Cement Q1 PAT decline 38% to Rs49 crore - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

JK Cement Q1 PAT decline 38% to Rs49 crore

JK Cement’s revenue declined to ₹1,131 crore in the first quarter, compared to ₹1,227 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal

Last Published: Sat, Jul 28 2018. 05 49 PM IST
PTI
The total expenses dropped to ₹1,067.3 crore, from ₹1,123.7 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said. Photo: Mint
The total expenses dropped to ₹1,067.3 crore, from ₹1,123.7 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: J K Cement Ltd on Saturday posted 37.8% decline in standalone profit after tax to ₹49.3 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, on the back of lower revenues.

The company had reported standalone profit after tax of ₹79.3 crore in the year-ago period, J K Cement said in a filing to BSE.

The revenue of the company during April-June quarter declined to ₹1,131 crore, compared to ₹1,227 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

The total expenses dropped to ₹1,067.3 crore, from ₹1,123.7 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

First Published: Sat, Jul 28 2018. 05 46 PM IST
Topics: JK Cement JK Cement Q1 profit JK Cement Q1 results JK Cement shares JK Cement Q1 revenue

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »