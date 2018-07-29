Infosys to invest ₹ 750 crore in first phase of upcoming Noida campus

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated 27.5 acres of land in Sector 85, Noida, for the new Infosys campus. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Software services firm Infosys Ltd on Sunday said it will invest approximately ₹ 750 crore in the first phase of its upcoming facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The IT firm also announced the expansion of its Noida campus with the commencement of work on its new software development centre. “As part of this project, Infosys will invest approx ₹ 750 crore in the first phase of construction to build a 2.7 million square feet facility that can accommodate a total staff strength of 5,000,” Infosys said in a statement.

The project, for which the Uttar Pradesh government has allocated 27.5 acres of land in Sector 85, Noida, will be one the most sustainable projects in the region, with extensive efforts to minimize the facility’s carbon footprint by leveraging innovation and technology in the construction process. “The facility is a critical part of our effort to enhance our presence in the national capital region and leverage the talent pool available in this market,” Infosys said.

Infosys Noida facility was also felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the “Rising UP, Powering New India” event in Lucknow.

With PTI inputs