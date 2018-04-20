 Fortis Healthcare gets unsolicited offer from Radiant Life Care - Livemint
Fortis Healthcare gets unsolicited offer from Radiant Life Care

Fortis says Radiant Life has proposed to make and investment for restructuring Fortis Healthcare
Last Published: Fri, Apr 20 2018. 09 44 AM IST
Subrat Patnaik
Fortis Healthcare said earlier it would set up an advisory committee to evaluate binding offers from suitors lining up to buy the company or take a stake. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Bengaluru: The takeover battle for cash-strapped Indian hospital operator Fortis Healthcare intensified on Friday with Radiant Life Care Private Ltd, the fifth suitor, entering the fray on Thursday.

In the non-binding offer, Radiant Life has proposed to make and investment and/or re-structure Fortis Healthcare, Fortis said in a statement.

Separately, Fortis Healthcare said earlier it would set up an advisory committee to evaluate binding offers from suitors lining up to buy the company or take a stake. Reuters

First Published: Fri, Apr 20 2018. 09 44 AM IST
