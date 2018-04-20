Fortis Healthcare gets unsolicited offer from Radiant Life Care
Fortis says Radiant Life has proposed to make and investment for restructuring Fortis Healthcare
Last Published: Fri, Apr 20 2018. 09 44 AM IST
Bengaluru: The takeover battle for cash-strapped Indian hospital operator Fortis Healthcare intensified on Friday with Radiant Life Care Private Ltd, the fifth suitor, entering the fray on Thursday.
In the non-binding offer, Radiant Life has proposed to make and investment and/or re-structure Fortis Healthcare, Fortis said in a statement.
Separately, Fortis Healthcare said earlier it would set up an advisory committee to evaluate binding offers from suitors lining up to buy the company or take a stake. Reuters
