Cabinet to consider REC stake sale to PFC Thursday

New Delhi: The Cabinet will Thursday consider the proposal for PFC acquiring entire government holding in state-owned REC, which will fetch the government around ₹15,000 crore.

The government held 57.99% in REC, and 65.64% in PFC at September-end.

However, government holding in REC has come down to 52.63% following stake sale through ETF.

“The proposal is PFC will acquire 52.63% government stake in REC, along with transfer of management control. A final call will be taken by (the) Cabinet on Thursday,” a source said.

At the current market price of ₹105.10 a share, sale of 52.63% government holding in REC will fetch around ₹11,000 crore.

The government will retain controlling premium and hence the deal value is coming at ₹15,000 crore, the source said.

The government was initially considering to sell PFC to REC, however, on Wednesday the power ministry proposed PFC buying 52.63% government stake in REC.

The government hopes that acquisition will create a larger entity with an enhanced balance sheet and provide higher value loans as well as remove duplication of work.

REC shares closed 1.22% down on the BSE, while PFC slipped 5.33% to ₹92.30.

At the end of 2017-18, the total resources of REC stood at over ₹2.46 lakh crore, of which reserves were ₹33,515.59 crore. The net worth of the company was ₹35,490 crore and ‘cash and bank balance’ was ₹1,773 crore at the end of March 2018.

PFC’s ‘reserves and surplus’ stood at ₹37,221 crore, and ‘cash and bank balance’ stood at ₹4,600 crore at the end of March 2018.

The deal, if it goes through, will help the government scale up its disinvestment proceeds. So far over ₹32,000 crore has come into the disinvestment kitty from minority share sale in CPSEs and follow on offer of exchange traded funds -- CPSE ETF and Bharat-22.

The budgeted target from PSU disinvestment is ₹80,000 crore.

The REC-PFC deal is being considered on the lines of the acquisition of the government’s entire 51.11% stake in oil refiner HPCL by state-owned ONGC in 2017-18. The government bagged ₹36,915 crore from the stake sale.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had in the budget for 2017-18 said there were opportunities to strengthen CPSEs through consolidation, mergers and acquisitions.

“By these methods, CPSEs can be integrated across the value chain of an industry. It will give them capacity to bear higher risks, avail economies of scale, take higher investment decisions and create more value for the stakeholders,” he had said.

