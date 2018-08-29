NCLAT admits Mistry’s plea on dismissal, issues notice to Tata Sons

Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: In yet another significant development in the Tata vs Mistry court battle, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday admitted the plea filed by ousted Tata group chairman Cyrus P Mistry against the order of the Mumbai Bench of NCLT, which upheld his removal as chairman of the company.

The appellate tribunal has issued a notice to Tata Sons Ltd. seeking response on the matter within 10 days.

The petition has been filed by Mistry in his personal capacity, requesting the appellate tribunal to set aside the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 9 July. Mistry has also requested for expunging some words and comments written against him in the NCLT order.

As part of the same order, the NCLT Mumbai bench had allowed Tata Sons to go private, which has also been challenged in the NCLAT by the Mistry family.

The two-judge NCLAT bench, headed by Justice S.J. Mukhopadhyay on Wednesday, said that the plea filed by Mistry will be heard on 24 September along with the original matter.

Last week,the appellate tribunal admitted the plea by Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd seeking an interim stay on the conversion and posted the matter for hearing on 24 September, after which the fate of Tata Sons as a public company is likely to be decided.

It also restrained Tata Sons Ltd from forcing the Mistry family out of the holding company till the hearing on the matter is over.

“If the appellants (Cyrus Investments) are forced to sell their shares which may affect the merits of the appeal, as they will cease to be member(s) of the company, we direct the respondents (Tata Sons) not take any step in terms of Article 75 for transfer of shares of minority shareholders like appellants and others during the pendency of the appeal,” said the tribunal in its interim order issued on Friday.

Article 75 of the Articles of Association relates to “company’s power of transfer shares.”

If the appellate tribunal allows Tata Sons to become a private firm, it would insulate the company from any threat of being taken over by any entity in a “hostile manner”.

This means any shareholder of privately held Tata Sons will have to seek permission from its board before selling his stake to another entity, including one with a hostile intent. The Mistry family, which had deep ties with the Tata group before the fallout, owns 18.4% stake in Tata Sons that is valued at $17 billion.

Shareholders of Tata Sons on 22 September 2017 voted in favour of the Tata group holding firm becoming a private company at the first annual general meeting (AGM) under the chairmanship of N. Chandrasekaran.

The move was opposed by the Mistry family, represented by a proxy. Mistry opposed the move to take the holding company private because it would restrain the ability of his family firms to sell their stake.

Mistry, in his appeal filed through a family run investment firm, had also alleged “oppression and mismanagement” on the part of Tata Sons. Taking note of the issue, the appellate tribunal in its order said on Friday, “We have noticed the rival contention of the parties, we are not inclined to decide the aforesaid issue at the stage of hearing for grant of interim relief.”