GoAir offers fares starting Rs 1,050 till 27 July

New Delhi: Following the ongoing trend of low budget carriers offering discounted tickets during the monsoon season, GoAir has announced fares starting at Rs 1,050 for travel period 1 August to 30 September 2018.

GoAir had earlier offered tickets starting from just Rs 1,045 from 20-23 July for travel period 21 July to 10 August 2018.

Revealing the new offer on its website, the Mumbai-based carrier announced: “Fly Smart with GoAir and get the lowest fares, starting from just ₹ 1,050*.”

Be fare to your wallet! #FlySmart with GoAir at fares starting ₹1050*.

Hurry! Offer valid until 27th July, 2018

Book now: https://t.co/miSzYFupvo pic.twitter.com/iCdqnxxCQq — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) July 25, 2018

The budget carrier is also offering other benefits besides the discounted tickets. “Also, enjoy exciting offers with GoAir for the entire month of July! Get cashback upto ₹ 1000* from PayTm, Food Panda and Mychoize on your next flight booking. Hurry! Be smart and fly GoAir”, the company announced on its website.

The tickets can be booked from the GoAir website (www.GoAir.in) and its mobile app.

The monsoon season is typically lean for airlines and they attempt to woo flyers by offering discounted tickets. Besides GoAir, Air Asia, Jet Airways and SpiceJet have all announced cheap flight tickets.

In its Last Minute Deals, AirAsia is offering tickets from Rs 1,399 for domestic destinations like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Kochi, and Pune. The offer is valid till 29 July for travel till 31 October.

Jet Airways was offering up to 30% discount on international and domestic flights till 23 July.

SpiceJet’s Mega Monsoon Sale had been extended till 22 July. The airline was offering direct domestic flight tickets at starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 999. The travel period on the offer started from 23 July and ends on 8 October.