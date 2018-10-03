Walmart submits details of tax deducted from each Flipkart investor

Walmart Inc completed the acquisition of 77% stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion in August. Photo: AP

New Delhi: US retail giant Walmart has submitted to Income Tax authorities its rationale for deducting tax on payments made to some Flipkart shareholders and not to others, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Income Tax authorities, who had previously asked Walmart to explain the logic behind its tax deductions on the $16 billion Flipkart deal, have the option to seek more clarifications from the US retailer once they study the reply.

On 7 September, Walmart paid Rs 7,439 crore tax on payments it made to buy out shares of 10 major shareholders of Flipkart, but had not done so for another 34 who exited the Indian e-commerce company in the $16 billion deal.

As many as 44 shareholders of Flipkart, including significant ones such as SoftBank, Naspers, venture fund Accel Partners and eBay, sold their holdings to Walmart.

Individual shareholdings in Flipkart, as well as those who offloaded the stake, were not publicly declared either by the seller or the buyer.

After Walmart deposited Rs 7,439 crore tax, the tax department asked the company to explain the rationale followed while deducting or not deducting taxes from Flipkart shareholders.

Walmart replied to I-T authorities reasoning out the basis of tax deduction, said the official quoted above. “We are studying their response.”

The I-T department could reach out to shareholders directly or may write to Walmart in case it was unsatisfied with the response.

“The next course of action would depend on a case-to-case basis,” the official added.

Withholding tax, or retention tax, is an income tax paid to the government by the payer of the income rather than by the recipient of the income. The tax is withheld or deducted from the income due to the recipient. In case of the Walmart-Flipkart deal, the withholding tax pertains to the capital gains made by Flipkart shareholders.

Nangia Advisors LLP Managing Partner Rakesh Nangia said Section 133C of the I-T Act empowers tax authorities to issue notice to any person to furnish information or documents for verification of the information already in its possession. “Hence based on the information available with tax authorities about Flipkart shareholders, a notice can be issued to them for verification of such information.”

Further, under Section 131(1A), if tax authorities suspect that shareholders were liable to capital gains tax in India, they could issue a notice to such shareholders, Nangia added.

Flipkart shareholders can broadly be divided into three categories — foreign investors whose holding is more than 5%, foreign investors whose holding is less than 5%, and Indian residents.

Certain shareholders of Flipkart had in August approached the tax department seeking exemption. The application was still being studied by the I-T department.

The Income Tax law provides for a buyer to seek withholding tax certificate from authorities after providing details of the transaction and make a case for availing lower or nil tax rates. The tax rate could be lower in case the non-resident seller invokes the provision of the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement.

Walmart Inc completed the acquisition of 77% stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion in August. According to the provisions of the I-T law, Walmart had to deduct withholding tax on payments made to sellers and deposit it with Indian authorities on the seventh day of the subsequent month, which in this case was September 7.

According to the domestic tax law, long-term capital gains tax is levied at 20% for shares sold by foreign investors after 24 months of purchase.

However, the I-T law also provides for a taxpayer to pay taxes at a lower or nil rate if he is eligible to claim the benefits under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement between India and the country from where the investment was routed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.