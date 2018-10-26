Q2 results: ITC profit up 12% to Rs 2,955 crore
ITC had posted a net profit of Rs 2,639.84 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18
Last Published: Fri, Oct 26 2018. 03 39 PM IST
New Delhi: Diversified group ITC on Friday reported a 11.92% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,954.67 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, 2018.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,639.84 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18, ITC said in filing to the BSE.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,272.51 crore, compared with Rs 9,763.92 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of ITC were trading at Rs 278.50 per scrip on the BSE, down 3.05% from the previous close.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
First Published: Fri, Oct 26 2018. 03 26 PM IST
