Q2 results: ITC profit up 12% to Rs 2,955 crore

New Delhi: Diversified group ITC on Friday reported a 11.92% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,954.67 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,639.84 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18, ITC said in filing to the BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,272.51 crore, compared with Rs 9,763.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of ITC were trading at Rs 278.50 per scrip on the BSE, down 3.05% from the previous close.

