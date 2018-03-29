 JSW Steel to buy US-based Acero Junction for $81 million - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies

JSW Steel to buy US-based Acero Junction for $81 million

JSW Steel signs a stock purchase agreement with JSM International, Acero Junction Holdings and Acero Junction for the acquisition
Last Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 11 57 AM IST
Reuters
The deal comes shortly after the steelmaker’s US unit signed an agreement on Monday with the Texas governor’s office to invest $500 million. Photo: Reuters
The deal comes shortly after the steelmaker’s US unit signed an agreement on Monday with the Texas governor’s office to invest $500 million. Photo: Reuters

JSW Steel Ltd said on Thursday that it has agreed to buy Acero Junction Holdings for $80.85 million, as it looks to expand its operations in the United States.

JSW Steel entered into a stock purchase agreement on Wednesday with JSM International Ltd, Acero Junction Holdings Inc. and Acero Junction Inc. for the acquisition, the steelmaker said in a statement.

The deal comes shortly after the steelmaker’s US unit signed an agreement on Monday with the Texas governor’s office to invest $500 million to build out its operations in Texas, amid heightened global trade tensions following U.S President Donald Trump’s decision to pursue steep import tariffs.

First Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 11 57 AM IST
Topics: JSW Steel Acero Junction JSM International Acero Junction Holdings acquisition

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »