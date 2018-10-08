IndiGo offers tickets from Rs 1, 199. Details here

IndiGo’s new offer is valid for bookings done through all channels.

New Delhi: IndiGo is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,199 in its latest sale. IndiGo’s new offer is open till 9 October 2018. IndiGo’s Rs 1,199 offer is for travel between till 31 March 2019. However, the offer is not valid on blackout dates, 15 December 2018 – 15 January 2019, IndiGo said on its website. IndiGo’s new offer is valid for bookings done through all channels, said the airline on its official website - goindigo.in.

Without disclosing the total number of seats on offer, the airline said, “This is a limited inventory sale, subject to availability of seats.” IndiGo’s Rs 999 offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international network. However this offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion.

This offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable, the carrier mentioned on its website.

Additionally, the airline is also offering 15 per cent MobiKwik SuperCash up to Rs 400 on payment done via Mobikwik.

IndiGo also announced expansion of its overseas network with the launch of flight services to Male and Phuket from next month. Male will be connected with Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kochi, while services to Phuket will be operated from Delhi, IndiGo said in a release. IndiGo has also announced special inaugural fares starting Rs 5,799 for the new flights.

Domestic carrier GoAir has announced flight offer starting from Rs 999 in a limited period offer. The limited period offer is being given under the promotional ‘Weekend Sale’of the airline