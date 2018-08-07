Johnson and Johnson removes chemicals to make products safer

The move follows a slew of lawsuits alleging that its talc baby powder products had cancer-causing ingredients. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/ Mint

New Delhi: US healthcare major and consumer products company Johnson and Johnson Pvt. Ltd said that it has removed an array of chemicals and re-engineered its baby care products to make them safer for children.

The move follows a slew of lawsuits alleging that its talc baby powder products had cancer-causing ingredients. “The portfolio of ingredients was reduced by more than 50%, and all baby products have been designed for gentle care with no parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, and sulfates. Even Johnson’s shampoo is no longer its signature golden hue, but instead a clear formula packaged in a translucent yellow bottle for a transparent look and feel,” the company said in a statement.

According to the firm, the changes have been made to meet the demands and needs of the evolving millennial consumers. “We understand that providing baby care is both an art and a science. And the art of baby care is best understood through a parent. Therefore, it’s important to us that parents feel confident in what they choose to put on their babies’ skin. That can only be possible with complete transparency, so we’re sharing 100% of the ingredients on our bottle, including fragrance. We have taken care of every detail to make taking care of the baby safer and easier,” said Deeptha Khanna, global president, baby care franchise, J&J.

It has also changed the packaging, adding pumps to many of its products, to make them easier to use. Vikas Srivastava, managing director, J&J Consumer India, said: “Johnson never stops raising the bar when it comes to what’s best for the baby. ‘Choose gentle’ is our commitment to further elevate the standards of safety and gentleness in baby care, using only the safest possible ingredients. We listened to parents from around the world and upgraded our products inside and out to set a new standard