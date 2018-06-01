Hero MotoCorp May sales rises 11% at 7,06,365 units

Hero MotoCorp says with the forecast of a good monsoon this year, there is expectation of an uptick in market demand in the later part of the year. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported a 11% increase in sales to 7,06,365 units in May.

The company had sold 6,33,884 units in the corresponding month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

“With the forecast of a good monsoon this year, there is expectation of an uptick in market demand in the later part of the year, leading to a sustained momentum across the country,” the company said.

The company is well placed to leverage that with the upcoming introduction of its new motorcycles and scooters during the year, it added.