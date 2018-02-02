Hindalco Industries Q3 profit jumps 17.7% to Rs377 crore
Hindalco’s profit rises for the first time in three quarters, revenue from operations grow 11% to Rs11,023 crore
Last Published: Sat, Feb 03 2018. 12 24 AM IST
First Published: Fri, Feb 02 2018. 03 28 PM IST
More From Companies »
- Ravi Venkatesan resigns as independent director of Infosys
- Nestle India shares vault nearly 6% as Q1 profit jumps
- Why flight ticket prices surge during peak demand? CCI to check for cartelisation
- Asian Paints shares jump over 6% after Q4 results
- Fortis board chose Munjals-Burmans due to certainty, liquidity issues
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
Eicher Motors’ investors tone down expectations as Enfield growth slows
Blue Dart’s premium valuations under pressure as recovery remains tepid
Indian Bank: one step forward, two steps back on asset quality
Asian Paints Q4: a few bright spots on a dull canvas
ABB India’s profit margins, order book betray expectations