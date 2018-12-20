Infosys appoints Airtel’s Nilanjan Roy as new CFO

Come 1 March 2019, Nilanjan Roy will become the first outsider to hold the post of Infosys CFO. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Infosys Ltd has appointed Bharti Airtel Ltd’s global CFO Nilanjan Roy as chief financial officer, effective 1 March 2019, the IT firm said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. He replaces interim CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka, who will resume his responsibilities as deputy CFO. Sanghrajka had taken temporary charge after M.D. Ranganath abruptly resigned as Infosys CFO in August this year.

Roy, who will become the first outsider to hold the post of Infosys CFO, joins the IT company from Airtel where he was at for 13 years. He was appointed Airtel’s global CFO in August 2015, prior to which he served as CFO for the India and South Asia business. Before Airtel, he was with Unilever Plc for 15 years.

“We are delighted to announce that Nilanjan will join Infosys as our CFO,” said Infosys CEO Salil Parekh in the regulatory filing. “He comes to us with extensive and rich global experience. We would like to express our deep appreciation to Jayesh Sanghrajka for taking charge as interim CFO and thank him for ably executing this very important responsibility.”

A BCom grad from Delhi University and a chartered accountant, Roy is the third Infosys CFO in three years. Rajiv Bansal had in October 2015 left Infosys over the Panaya acquisition issue, and the case of his contentious severance pay was settled earlier this year.

For Airtel, Roy leaving the company is the second high-profile exit since after its chief technology officer Shyam Mardikar quit to join rival Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. “The board has accepted the resignation of Nilanjan Roy with effect from 28 February 2019,” Airtel said in a filing to the exchanges.

On Thursday, Infosys shares rose 0.24% to ₹666.85 apiece on the BSE while Bharti Airtel’s fell 1.89% to ₹316.15. The benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.14% lower at 36,431.67 points.