Zee Studios launches digital content arm Zee Studios Originals

Zee & Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra

New Delhi: Film production and distribution company Zee Studios announced the launch of independent digital content arm Zee Studios Originals, which will produce premium, original content and create new IPs (intellectual properties) for all digital platforms globally.

The Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL)-owned company has appointed Ashima Avasthi, former senior creative director and head of branded content at BBC Studios to head the new venture. Avasthi has over 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry and has worked across diverse genres and regions with brands such as MTV and Turner International.

“Zee Studio Originals furthers our vision of becoming a holistic content studio with its offering across platforms and screens to meet the insatiable hunger of today’s consumers for premium content. We are working with leading directors and writers to develop and show-run our digital slate and will announce the same very soon,” said Zee Studios chief executive officer Shariq Patel.

Having started its movie journey in 2001 with blockbuster period drama ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ as Zee Telefilms, Zee Studios was absent from the film production scene until 2015, before it returned with Aishwarya Rai-starrer ‘Jazbaa’. Apart from Bollywood hits such as ‘Rustom’ (2016), ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ (2017) and ‘Dhadak’ (2018), the company has established its presence in the Marathi movie industry with films, including ‘Sairat’ (2016) and ‘Natsamrat’ (2016). Its upcoming slate includes Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ scheduled for release on 25 January.

“The game has only just begun. Zee has been a pioneer in producing compelling content for decades in broadcast and films, and it is absolutely the correct time for Zee Studios to move into digital production,” said Ashima Avasthi, vice-president and head, Zee Studios Originals. “I am looking forward to creating content that is distinct, unexpected, relevant, cutting-edge and truly world-class. Zee Studio Originals will ride on the legacy and experience of Zee, but will strategically move ahead in the new-age direction that the studio has been set up for, independently.”