Tata Power Q4 profit rises at Rs1,404 crore
Tata Power posts a profit Rs1,404 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, including a one-off gain of Rs1,245 crore
Last Published: Wed, May 02 2018. 05 38 PM IST
Bengaluru: Power generator and distributor Tata Power Ltd on Wednesday posted a profit for the January to March period, its fourth straight profitable quarter.
Profit attributable to owners of company came in at Rs1,404 crore ($210.6 million) for the quarter ended 31 March, including a one-off gain of Rs1,245 crore, the company said.
Tata Power had reported a loss of Rs242 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue from operations grew 12.7% for the quarter to Rs7,895 crore. Reuters
First Published: Wed, May 02 2018. 05 38 PM IST
