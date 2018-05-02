 Tata Power Q4 profit rises at Rs1,404 crore - Livemint
Tata Power Q4 profit rises at Rs1,404 crore

Tata Power posts a profit Rs1,404 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, including a one-off gain of Rs1,245 crore
Last Published: Wed, May 02 2018. 05 38 PM IST
Arnab Paul
Tata Power’s revenue from operations grew 12.7% for the quarter to Rs7,895 crore. Photo: Mint
Tata Power's revenue from operations grew 12.7% for the quarter to Rs7,895 crore. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Power generator and distributor Tata Power Ltd on Wednesday posted a profit for the January to March period, its fourth straight profitable quarter.

Profit attributable to owners of company came in at Rs1,404 crore ($210.6 million) for the quarter ended 31 March, including a one-off gain of Rs1,245 crore, the company said.

Tata Power had reported a loss of Rs242 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations grew 12.7% for the quarter to Rs7,895 crore. Reuters

First Published: Wed, May 02 2018. 05 38 PM IST
