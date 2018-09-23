Internet of Things (IoT) startups that improve efficiency

It’s no surprise then that more startups are developing solutions in Internet of Things. Photo: iStockphoto

New Delhi: Internet of Things, or IoT, is one of the core elements of smart cities. It’s no surprise then that more startups are developing solutions in this space. We singled out two such companies this week.

TagBox

The team: Adarsh Kumar, Saumitra Singh and Sameer Singh.

(From left) TagBox CEO Adarsh Kumar, chief product officer Saumitra Singh and VP-engineering Sameer Singh.

Cool factor: TagBox combines IoT and advanced analytics to make supply chains smarter, resilient and more reliable.

Profile: Started in 2016, TagBox develops smart supply chain solutions. The company works with one of the largest e-commerce players in the country and some others.

The solution has three layers, which includes a physical Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)-driven sensor, called Tag360. These can operate in extreme temperatures like minute 40 degrees C and upwards of 80 degrees C, and have battery lives of up to two years.

These tags allow companies to monitor individual shipments and products. They also have long-term evolution (LTE) connectivity that allows the tags to upload data to the cloud. The company also has an app that lets delivery personnel read data from the tag.

The tag uploads data to TagBox’s gateway, putting data on the cloud. TagBox syncs the data from its sensors with the company’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and uses proprietary algorithms to provide smart analytics as well.

TagBox’s solution also predicts possible mistakes and failures in a company’s shipments. For example, if food products that require cold storage haven’t been picked up in insulated containers, TagBox’s solution can alert the company of the same, thereby avoiding spoilage.

Faclon Labs

The team: Rishi Sharma, Archit Naraniwal and Utkarsh Srivastava—all alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

The Faclon Labs team. The start-up uses data mining technologies to automate water management in cities.

Cool factor: Mumbai-based Faclon Labs describes itself as a startup that is working to automate water management in urban India. It uses data mining technologies such as predictive analytics to detect leaks, predict local consumption patterns, etc.

Profile: Faclon Labs founder Rishi Sharma describes the company as an IoT infrastructure company. The startup provides both software and hardware. At the software level, it has a complete IoT framework, that can be customised for different scenarios. There’s also a hardware side that includes sensors, global positioning system, etc.

The company can also offer machine learning and AI (Artificial Intelligence)-enabled analytics tools to its customers. Faclon Labs works with vendors, contractors, manufacturers, etc., to provide these IoT solutions for their products. They have worked a project funded by the World Bank in Haryana and deployed their technology in states like West Bengal.