Hindustan Zinc Q4 profit falls 18% to Rs2,505 crore

Hindustan Zinc’s net profit fell to Rs2,505 crore in the quarter ended 31 March from Rs3,057 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Mon, Apr 30 2018. 07 31 PM IST
Krishna V KurupAby Jose Koilparambil
Hindustan Zinc’s total income slipped 6.5% to Rs6,763 crore, while revenue from its biggest segment zinc fell 11% to Rs4,564 crore.

India’s Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, on Monday posted an 18% fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower zinc sales.

Net profit fell to Rs2,505 crore ($377.46 million) in the quarter ended 31 March from Rs3,057 crore a year earlier, the zinc miner said in a statement on Monday.

Total income slipped 6.5% to Rs6,763 crore, while revenue from its biggest segment zinc fell 11% to Rs4,564 crore.

Mined metal production in the quarter was 18% lower to 255 kilotonnes year-on-year, hurt by a decline in overall ore grades due to transition from open cast to underground mining, the company said. Reuters

First Published: Mon, Apr 30 2018. 07 30 PM IST
