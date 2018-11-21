IndiGo offers flight tickets from Rs 899 in new sale

IndiGo is offering fares as low as low as Rs 899 for domestic flights and Rs 3,199 for international flights in its new sale. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier IndiGo is offering fares as low as low as Rs 899 for domestic flights and Rs 3,199 for international flights in its new sale. Booking for Indigo’s ‘Fare-tastic Winters!’offer started today, 21 November 2018 and will end on 25 November. In the 5-day booking period tickets can be booked for travel from 6 Dec 2018 to 15 April 2019, IndiGo mentioned on its website. Starting fares on some of the IndiGo routes under the latest offer include Delhi-Ahmedabad (Rs 1599), Delhi-Bengaluru (Rs 2,899), Delhi-Chennai (Rs 2,899), Delhi-Bhubaneswar (Rs 2799), Mumbai-Bengaluru (Rs 1,899), Mumbai-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,299), Bengaluru-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,999) and Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar (Rs 2,199).

There is limited inventory under the Offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo.

‘IndiGo all-inclusive Rs 899 fare is valid for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period. The offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than 15 April 2019,’ the carrier mentioned on its site

‘Fare-tastic Winters!’offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international network. “This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion. The offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings”, the budget carrier said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has said that it will start daily, non-stop flight between Bengaluru and Gorakhpur from 7 January, 2019. Earlier this month, IndiGo started flight services from Bengaluru to Allahabad. IndiGo, India’s biggest airline, with a fleet of 190 aircraft including Airbus A320s and 12 ATR aircraft, offers over 1200 daily flights and connects 48 domestic destinations and 11 international destinations.

Last month, IndiGo had launched a Diwali special sale,offering customers all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 899. In that Diwali sale, IndiGo had offered 10 lakh seats up for grabs.

Indian aviation market, one of the world’s fastest growing, has maintained its growth momentum this year. Domestic airlines carried 10.27 crore passengers in the first nine months of the year, a growth of 21% from the same period of the last year.

The recent slump in global crude prices has come at a time when domestic airlines were struggling with high operating costs. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo, had swung to its maiden quarterly loss since it went public. IndiGo posted a loss of Rs 652.13 crore in the September quarter, as sharply higher jet fuel prices and a weak rupee outweighed an increase in passenger traffic.

Cash-starved Jet Airways also announced introduction of 20 additional services across its domestic and international network starting 1 December. The new flights, on the international network, include a new non-stop service between Pune and Singapore, besides introduction of second daily services connecting Mumbai and Delhi with Doha as well as addition of a seventh daily frequency between Mumbai and Dubai.

On the domestic side, the services between Mumbai and Amritsar are being converted into a daily flight besides launching service on the Delhi-Amritsar route