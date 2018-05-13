Leisure Hotels Group to invest Rs100 crore to add 8 properties by 2020-end
New Delhi:Hospitality chain Leisure Hotels Group is looking to invest around Rs100 crore to add eight properties by the end of 2020 and come up with seven more hotels that will be managed by the company but funded by asset owners, a top company official said.
The group currently operates 26 boutique properties with around 700 rooms across the country. The company plans to add a total of 15 hotels, of which, it will own eight properties.
The seven other hotels that it plans to add will be managed by the company and for them the investments will be mainly made by the asset owners.
“We are planning to add 15 hotels by the end of 2020. Out of them, eight will be owned by us and we will be spending around Rs100 crore for these properties,” Leisure Hotels Group director Vibhas Prasad told PTI.
The new properties will come up at various locations in Uttarakhand, NCR and Goa, Prasad said. On being asked about how the company plans to fund the acquisition, Prasad said: “It will be a mix of debt and internal accruals. Our expenditure is mainly on the properties that we own and operate.”
Going forward, the business model the company will follow will be a mix of owned hotels and managed properties, he added. Founded in 1989, the company’s portfolio comprises of hotels, resorts, luxury villas and camps.
More From Companies »
- JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 profit rises to Rs96.45 crore
- Oriental Bank of Commerce Q4 loss widens to Rs1,650 crore on rising bad loans
- Future Group plans alliances, eyes Amazon, Walmart, others
- Fortis had just Rs70 crore in the bank, was in crying need of funds: Sunil Munjal
- Walmart may launch Flipkart IPO in as early as 4 years
Latest News »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
Eicher Motors’ investors tone down expectations as Enfield growth slows
Blue Dart’s premium valuations under pressure as recovery remains tepid
Indian Bank: one step forward, two steps back on asset quality
Asian Paints Q4: a few bright spots on a dull canvas
ABB India’s profit margins, order book betray expectations