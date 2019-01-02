Jindal Steel & Power appoints Sudhanshu Saraf as steel CEO
Sudhanshu Saraf succeeds N.A. Ansari as Jindal Steel CEO who was elevated to the post of joint managing director, Jindal Power & Steel says
New Delhi: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said Wednesday Sudhanshu Saraf has been appointed as chief executive officer (CEO) of its steel business with immediate effect. Saraf succeeds N.A. Ansari, who was elevated to the post of joint managing director, the company said in a statement.
“The appointment of Sudhanshu Saraf as CEO, steel business, comes along with the elevation of Naushad Akhter Ansari as joint managing director of JSPL,” the statement said. Jindal Steel & Power had on Tuesday named N.A. Ansari as the joint managing director of the company with immediate effect.
Saraf has been associated with Jindal Steel & Power for the last three years as a consultant. He is an alumnus of the Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (IT-BHU), the company said. He completed B.Tech in metallurgical engineering in 1987.
Part of the $18 billion OP Jindal Group, Jindal Steel & Power has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.
