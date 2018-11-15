Oyo Hotels appoint ex-IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh as new CEO

Oyo Hotels founder Ritesh Agarwal (left) with ex-IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh will be the start-up’s new CEO.

New Delhi: Hospitality start-up Oyo Hotels has appointed former IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh as its new chief executive officer (CEO) for India and South Asia market with effect from 1 December 2018. Aditya joins Oyo following an outstanding stint at IndiGo as the president and wholetime director of IndiGo before resigning earlier in the year.

“His business acumen, his problem-solving capabilities, and his customer-centric approach to innovation that helped him build an influential brand that is loved by all, makes him an excellent choice for Oyo Hotels. Above all his ability to deliver growth with large-scale impact whether it is to develop an inclusive culture or in giving back to the society, makes him a great addition to the leadership team,” said Ritesh Agarwal, founder & Group CEO, OYO Hotels.

Aditya Ghosh’s appointment comes as a part of Oyo’s efforts to continue to invest in and attract world-class leadership, in the wake of its focus to drive accelerated growth in its home markets — India and China.

“What excites me the most about Oyo Hotels is the company’s single-minded focus to deliver value to customers and asset owners. To achieve that we need to continue to foster a culture that attracts the best and brightest minds, and I am very proud to have been given a chance to partner in this effort,” said Aditya Ghosh.

In his new role, Aditya Ghosh will focus on continuing to drive growth while delivering high-quality customer experience and sustained yields for asset owners. He will be a thought partner to every OYOpreneur, by enabling a work culture that rewards performance and celebrates diversity and inclusion, a key focus area for the company. His appointment is critical in the company’s journey into becoming not just the largest but also the most preferred chain of hotels, homes and living spaces in India and around the world.