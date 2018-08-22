Nirav Modi’s ‘illegal’ bungalow in Alibaug to be razed: Govt

Mehul Choksi (left) and Nirav Modi are at the centre of the $2 billion PNB fraud.

Mumbai: Authorities have been directed to demolish the “illegal” bungalow of PNB fraud accused Nirav Modi situated in Alibaug, a Maharashtra minister said Tuesday, days after the Bombay high court pulled up the state government for not taking action against it.

Environment minister Ramdas Kadam gave the demolition order after presiding over a review meeting on illegal bungalows built in Raigad. District collector Vijay Suryawanshi was also present in the meeting held at the state secretariat.

According to Suryawanshi, one of the “illegal” bungalows in the district belongs to Gitanjali Gems Ltd promoter Mehul Choksi, uncle of Nirav Modi and a co-accused in the PNB fraud, but there was a court stay on its demolition, along with some other unauthorised buildings.

Nirav Modi’s bungalow is in Kihim village, while that of Choksi is in Awas village in Alibaug.

The government will also write to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has attached Nirav Modi’s bungalow as part of its probe into the PNB fraud, seeking permission for the demolition.

“The government will request the court to vacate the stay granted on the demolition of illegal bungalows of Choksi and others so that we go ahead and raze them too,” the collector said.

The minister gave details of other unauthorised bungalows. “In all, there are total 121 illegal bungalow in Alibaug and 151 illegal bungalows at Murud in Raigad district. Some of these bungalows belong to filmstars and industrialists. Today, I have asked the district collector of Raigad to demolish the illegal bungalow of Nirav Modi, who has looted India and fled,” said Kadam.

“The illegalities of these bungalows include the violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and additional construction,” an official said. Of the 121 illegal bungalows in Alibaug, there is a court stay on 101 of them. Likewise, of the 151 illegal bungalows in Murud, there is a court stay on 61, the official from the collector’s office added.