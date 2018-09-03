Vodafone calls Reliance Jio ‘gatecrasher’ after being trolled over merger with Idea

After disrupting India’s telecom market with cheap mobile data and calling services, Reliance Jio is seen as the one triggering consolidation. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: After usurping Bharti Airtel from the position of India’s No. 1 telecom operator, Vodafone and Idea were having fun on Twitter about their “marriage” when Reliance Jio tried to poke fun at them, prompting a gracious retort from Vodafone.

On Friday, when the joint entity Vodafone Idea Ltd started functioning after the merger of two telecom companies, Idea and Vodafone decided to amuse Twitteratis with a bit of humour. Idea began the play by tweeting, “Hey, @VodafoneIN you know they’re all talking about us”.

Vodafone was quick to respond: “Yeah @Idea. It’s time we made it official”, and gave out the new website address of the joint entity.

And then Reliance Jio joined in to spoil the party. Taking a dig at the partnership between the Aditya Birla group and Vodafone group, the Mukesh Ambani-promoted telecom company tweeted, “Bringing people together since 2016”. It also put out a sarcastic hashtag #WithLoveFromJio.

After disrupting India’s telecom market with cheap mobile data and calling services, Reliance Jio is seen as the one triggering consolidation.

Jio’s witty tweet went viral in no time and attracted over 7,800 retweets and 16,000 likes.

The ball was now in Vodafone’s court and it chose to be gracious, but not without singling out “gatecrashers”.

Vodafone said, “Thanks for the love, everyone. We gracefully accept all your wishes. Latecomers and gatecrashers included”.

Thanks for the love, everyone. We gracefully accept all your wishes. Latecomers and gatecrashers included.❤️ — Vodafone (@VodafoneIN) September 1, 2018

Bharti Airtel wasn’t far behind in this Twitter-talk among telecom operators. “Congratulations you guys! Welcome to the top. We know what it feels like”, it tweeted.

Congratulations you guys! Welcome to the top. We know what it feels like ;) https://t.co/y0EZm0y0ON — airtel India (@airtelindia) August 31, 2018

With a joint subscriber base of over 408 million, Vodafone and Idea will continue to operate as independent brands even after the merger.