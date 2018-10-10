Best offers during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Here are some of the top deals and offers to watch out for during the 5-day Flipkart Big Billion Days (BBD) sale which began from today.
E-commerce major Flipkart’s annual flagship sale The Big Billion Days (BBD) began today with several discounts and offers across categories like mobile phones, electronics, gadgets and TVs.
Here are the top deals and offers to watch out for during the 5-day Flipkart sale:
Best deals in electronics:
Fitbit Charge 2 to be sold at 50% discounted price of Rs 7,999
Google Home smart speakers available at a deal price of Rs 2,449 (MRP 4,499)
Apple watch series 3 is available at a deal price of Rs 21,900 (MRP 28,990)
Syska HT 3052 5-in-1 trimmer available at the lowest deal price ever of Rs 1,099 (MRP 2,599)
Flipkart SmartBuy Premium Metal Earphones at just Rs 275
Best discounts on appliances:
Midea 6 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine at Rs 12,499
MarQ by Flipkart 7.5 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine at Rs 14,999
Whirlpool 265 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star Refrigerator at Rs 19,990
Samsung 324 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star Refrigerator at Rs 28,390
IFB 23 L Convection Microwave Oven at Rs 8,299
Hindware Calisto 7 L RO+UV+UF Water Purifier at Rs 7,499
Top offers on TVs:
Vu Iconium 140 cm 4K Smart TV priced Rs 57,000 will be sold at Rs 36,999
Mi LED Smart TV 4A 108 cm (43 inch) at Rs 20,999
Thomson B9 Pro 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV at Rs 12,499
iFFALCON Certified Android K2A 138.71 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV at Rs 41,999
Samsung 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV 2018 Edition at Rs 15,999
Vu 102 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV at Rs 18,999
Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro 138.8 cm (55 inch) Android TV at Rs 49,999
Marq by Flipkart 140 cm (55 inch) Certified Android TV at Rs 39,999
More From Companies »
- Bandhan Bank Q2 profit jumps 47% to Rs 487 crore
- Paytm Mall forgoes commission from retailers during festive season sales
- Ex-Goldman banker looks to fill lending gap in India after IL&FS
- Logistics woes drive Essar, JSW, Aditya Birla group, others to buy iron ore overseas
- SoftBank in talks to buy majority stake in WeWork