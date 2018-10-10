Best offers during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart’s annual flagship sale The Big Billion Days (BBD) is now live.

E-commerce major Flipkart’s annual flagship sale The Big Billion Days (BBD) began today with several discounts and offers across categories like mobile phones, electronics, gadgets and TVs.

Here are the top deals and offers to watch out for during the 5-day Flipkart sale:

Best deals in electronics:

Fitbit Charge 2 to be sold at 50% discounted price of Rs 7,999

Google Home smart speakers available at a deal price of Rs 2,449 (MRP 4,499)

Apple watch series 3 is available at a deal price of Rs 21,900 (MRP 28,990)

Syska HT 3052 5-in-1 trimmer available at the lowest deal price ever of Rs 1,099 (MRP 2,599)

Flipkart SmartBuy Premium Metal Earphones at just Rs 275

Best discounts on appliances:

Midea 6 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine at Rs 12,499

MarQ by Flipkart 7.5 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine at Rs 14,999

Whirlpool 265 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star Refrigerator at Rs 19,990

Samsung 324 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star Refrigerator at Rs 28,390

IFB 23 L Convection Microwave Oven at Rs 8,299

Hindware Calisto 7 L RO+UV+UF Water Purifier at Rs 7,499

Top offers on TVs:

Vu Iconium 140 cm 4K Smart TV priced Rs 57,000 will be sold at Rs 36,999

Mi LED Smart TV 4A 108 cm (43 inch) at Rs 20,999

Thomson B9 Pro 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV at Rs 12,499

iFFALCON Certified Android K2A 138.71 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV at Rs 41,999

Samsung 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV 2018 Edition at Rs 15,999

Vu 102 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV at Rs 18,999

Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro 138.8 cm (55 inch) Android TV at Rs 49,999

Marq by Flipkart 140 cm (55 inch) Certified Android TV at Rs 39,999