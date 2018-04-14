Infosys to hold analyst meet on 23 April, may unveil new strategy

Infosys yesterday reported a 2.4% rise in the March quarter net profit and projected better revenues in FY19. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Infosys on Saturday announced it will hold an analysts’ meet on 23 April in Mumbai where the Bengaluru-based outsourcing giant is expected to unveil its new strategy.

The IT major yesterday reported a 2.4% rise in the March quarter net profit and projected better revenues in FY19 as it focuses on digital business and increasing localisation in key markets like the US and Europe.

“This is to inform that the Company will organize an analyst meeting in Mumbai on April 23, 2018 at Hotel Taj Lands End, Bandra between 4:00PM and 7:30 PM,” the company said in a BSE filing.

Infosys said the proceedings of the meet will be webcast live on the company’s website along with the presentations made at the event and transcripts of discussions.

Outlining the strategy, the firm’s CEO Salil Parekh yesterday said Infosys will focus on four pillars —scaling digital business ($2.79 billion in revenue currently), energising client’s core technology landscape via artificial intelligence and automation, re-skilling employees, and expanding localisation in markets like US, Europe, and Australia