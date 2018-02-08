Bharat Forge Q3 net profit jumps 77.39% to Rs228.17 crore
Bharat Forge’s revenue from operations stood at Rs1,390.55 crore during the December quarter while it was Rs990.01 crore in the same period of previous fiscal
Last Published: Thu, Feb 08 2018. 03 53 PM IST
New Delhi: Auto components major Bharat Forge on Thursday reported a 77.39% jump in net profit at Rs228.17 crore for the quarter ended on 31 December.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs128.62 crore for the same period in the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs1,390.55 crore. It was at Rs990.01 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations is not comparable due to introduction of GST from 1 July, which replaced excise duty and other input taxes, the company said.
Shares of the company were trading 3.38% higher at Rs730 on the BSE.
First Published: Thu, Feb 08 2018. 03 03 PM IST
Latest News »
Latest News »
Iran threatens to ‘vigorously’ resume enrichment if US quits nuclear deal
President Kovind promulgates ordinance providing death penalty for child rapists
Tata Motors’ market share in commercial vehicles rises to 44% in FY18 on turnaround strategy
Idea Cellular’s proposal for 100% FDI under consideration of DIPP
ICICI-Videocon loan case: Sebi may seek forensic probe of bank books, disclosures
Mark to Market »
IndusInd Bank’s big bad loan divergence foretells a painful bank results season
Investors in IBC companies face a harsh reality
Q4 results: Tata Consultancy Services ends FY18 well, will valuations tango?
RBI minutes show a repo rate hike is around the corner
ACC: Healthy volume growth, lower overhead expenses save the day