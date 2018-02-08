Bharat Forge Q3 net profit jumps 77.39% to Rs228.17 crore

Shares of Bharat Forge were trading 3.38% higher at Rs730 on the BSE. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Auto components major Bharat Forge on Thursday reported a 77.39% jump in net profit at Rs228.17 crore for the quarter ended on 31 December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs128.62 crore for the same period in the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs1,390.55 crore. It was at Rs990.01 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations is not comparable due to introduction of GST from 1 July, which replaced excise duty and other input taxes, the company said.

Shares of the company were trading 3.38% higher at Rs730 on the BSE.