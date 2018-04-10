Runway closure affects 100 flights at Mumbai airport

GVK Group, the operator of Mumbai airport, has shut the main runway on 9 and 10 April for maintenance work ahead of monsoon. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Several flights arriving at and departing from Mumbai were cancelled or rescheduled on Monday, as the operator of India’s second busiest airport shut the main runway for six hours for maintenance work ahead of monsoon.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), which will see the main runway closed on Tuesday as well, saw at least 100 flights cancelled or re-scheduled.

“The main runway of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) handled by MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Limited), will be un-operational on April 9th and 10th, 2018 between 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs on account of pre-monsoon maintenance activities,” GVK Group which runs the Mumbai airport said in a statement.

“Passengers are requested to connect with their respective airlines,” it added.

Jet Airways cancelled close to 70 flights for Monday and Tuesday, the airline’s website showed. It also rescheduled 53 domestic and 17 international flights respectively.

“Jet Airways has planned well in advance to re-accommodate passengers, who may have been affected due to the (runway) closure, on alternate flights,” said a spokesperson of the airline.

Low-fare carrier SpiceJet cancelled 18 flights on Monday, its spokesperson said without elaborating further.

IndiGo in a statement said it has cancelled some flights while rescheduling others. The airline which didn’t give the number of its cancelled or rescheduled flights said it ensured that passengers were informed well in advance and affected passengers were accommodated in other flights.

Wadia Group-owned GoAir said it has cancelled 14 flights on the two days.

Mumbai airport, which handled 45.2 million passengers during financial year 2017, currently operates nearly at full capacity. The airport, which has two crossing runways, sees about 970 flights land and take off every day, according to an airport official.

The primary run-way at the airport can handle up to 48 arrivals and departures an hour while the secondary runway can handle up to 35 arrivals and departures an hour, the official said.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd or MIAL is a joint venture between a GVK Group and state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) which own 74% and 26% stake in the airport respectively.