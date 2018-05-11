Havells clocks Q4 profit rises to Rs226 crore

Havells India’s shares closed 1.47% higher at Rs546.65 on BSE after the company reported its Q4 result on Friday. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Havells India on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs225.76 crore and total income of Rs2,560.64 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2018.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs94.70 crore and total income of Rs1,873.44 crore in the January-March period a year ago.

The figures are not comparable to those of previous period as the company acquired consumer durable business of LEEL Electricals (Lloyd consumer segment) and trade mark “Lloyd” from Fedders Lloyd Corp. for Rs1,547.38 crore in May last, Havells said in a BSE filing.

Havells said its lighting and fixtures business grew 20% to Rs323 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs268 crore earlier.

Electrical consumer durables business grew 19% (29% adjusted for excise) to Rs465 crore as compared to Rs389 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Havells’ switchgear business grew 5% to Rs394 crore and cable business grew 13% to Rs769 crore.

The Board of Directors has recommend a dividend of Rs4 per equity share for financial year 2017-18. Shares of Havells India closed 1.47% higher at Rs546.65 on BSE.