Daimler to split business into cars, trucks, mobility units

Last Published: Thu, Jul 26 2018. 04 55 PM IST
Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan, Reuters
As part of the reorganisation, Daimler has struck an agreement with labour representatives that includes a pledge to secure jobs and invest in German sites. Photo: Reuters
Frankfurt: Daimler unveiled a new corporate structure on Thursday designed to give its trucks, mobility services and Mercedes-Benz car division greater scope to chase growth in an era when carmakers prepare to launch fleets of autonomous cars.

The company said it would set up three legally independent entities —Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck AG and Daimler Mobility AG, under the umbrella of Daimler AG.

As part of the reorganisation it has struck an agreement with labour representatives that includes a pledge to secure jobs and invest in German sites, it said.

First Published: Thu, Jul 26 2018. 04 55 PM IST
