ICICI Bank launches co-branded credit cards with MakeMyTrip

Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: ICICI Bank has partnered with travel marketplace MakeMyTrip to launch a range of co-branded credit cards which offers benefits on travel related spends.

“Our research indicated that customers are looking at newer card reward propositions which provide them the flexibility to accumulate reward points and redeem them for travel and entertainment related spends,” Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said.

As part of the agreement, ICICI Bank will offer two types of credit card — MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card and MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card.

Each reward point earned on the credit card has a value of Re 1 and can be redeemed across an array of categories on the travel portal such as air-travel, hotel booking, holiday packages.