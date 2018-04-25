Ranbaxy case: Delhi HC seeks details of exchange-listed shares held by Singh brothers
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday asked a court-appointed chartered accountant to submit a list of all exchange-listed unpledged shares held by former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh and others in relation to the enforcement of a Rs3,500 crore arbitration case with Japanese drug maker Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
Subject to the permission of the court, the shares so listed would be sold by a court appointed Commissioner and the proceeds would be deposited with the court towards the satisfaction of the arbitration award in favour of Daiichi Sankyo.
The order was passed by a bench comprising Justice Jayant Nath pursuant to Daiichi Sankyo’s plea seeking the execution of the court’s 31January order upholding the enforceability of a Rs3,500 crore arbitration award against the Singh brothers and others.
Daiichi Sankyo’s plea seeking a stay on sale of assets of Fortis Healthcare Limited would be taken up at a later stage by the court.
On 31 January, the Delhi high court had upheld the enforceability of the award passed by a Singapore tribunal which had found the Singh brothers and others guilty of making false claims in a self-assessment report, and of misrepresenting and concealing the “genesis, nature and severity of the US regulatory investigations” into Ranbaxy when Daiichi bought their 34.82% stake for $2.4 billion in 2008.
The deal value was $4.6 billion.
On 23 March, the high court had attached all moveable property disclosed in an affidavit by Singh brothers and others.
On 26 February, all assets disclosed by Oscar Investments Ltd and RHC Holding Pvt. Ltd, owned by the Singh brothers, were also attached by an order of the high court.
The matter would be next heard on 8 May.
Latest News »
- SC gives RCom one week to pay govt Rs774 crore in spectrum dues
- Sterlite Power aims to grow India Grid’s AUM to Rs30,000 crore by FY22
- India’s double rush for electric vehicles and oil refineries
- Harsher punishment for rape is not enough
- Aadhaar-linking with mobile numbers decision was taken on Trai suggestion, UIDAI tells SC
Latest News »
Aadhaar-linking with mobile numbers decision was taken on Trai suggestion, UIDAI tells SC
Kinnevik downgrades Quikr valuation by 12% to $885 million
Xiaomi will limit its profit margin below 5%: CEO Lei Jun
India issues fresh notices to Facebook, Cambridge Analytica over Indians’ data misuse
Armed with fugitive offenders law, ED to go after Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi