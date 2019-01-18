SC seeks Centre’s response on Vodafone’s tax refund plea

Vodafone had approached the Supreme Court challenging the 14 December order of the Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Vodafone’s plea seeking directions to the Income Tax Department to expeditiously process its claim for refund of over Rs 4,759 crore with regards to returns filed for assessment years 2014-15 to 2017-18. The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices U.U. Lalit and Ashok Bhushan, who sought the Centre’s response within four weeks.

The telecom company had approached the apex court challenging the 14 December order of the Delhi High Court, which rejected its tax refund plea on finding merit in the tax department’s argument that substantial outstanding demand was pending against the company and there was likelihood of more demands being made, after the assessment for the assessment years in question were scrutinised.

The court had noted the tax department’s right to adjust the demands against refunds that might arise, but which were yet to be determined due to the ongoing scrutiny proceedings.

The court also noted that assessments for the years in question were either facing special audit or pending before the assessment officer for scrutiny, and since scrutiny assessment of earlier years had led to raising of substantial demand, the tax department had decided not to process the company’s returns.