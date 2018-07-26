CESC Q1 profit rises to ₹182 crore
Power utility CESC reported net profit of ₹182 crore in the June quarter, compared with ₹178 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue fell marginally to ₹2,179 crore from ₹2,224 crore
Last Published: Thu, Jul 26 2018. 07 52 PM IST
Kolkata: Power utility CESC Ltd on Thursday reported net profit of ₹182 crore in the June quarter, compared with ₹178 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue fell marginally to ₹2,179 crore from ₹2,224 crore.
CESC continued to invest in its distribution infrastructure and had contained transmission and distribution losses, the company said in a statement. Its Budge generation unit was among the best-performing power plants in the country with a plant load factor of 98%, CESC added.
The company’s shares closed 0.54% down at ₹909.95 on the BSE on Thursday.
First Published: Thu, Jul 26 2018. 07 52 PM IST
More From Companies »
- Facebook shares plunge to historic low as data scandals take a toll
- CBI to investigate Facebook, Cambridge Analytica data theft
- ITC Q1 profit rises 10% to ₹ 2,819 crore, beats estimates
- Q1 results: Airtel posts ₹ 97.3 crore profit on deferred tax gain
- Blackstone is said to pick banks for $1 billion India REIT
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Q1 results: Ambuja Cements earnings beat estimates, but stock remains a laggard
- BHEL Q1 results: A long way to go on path to recovery
- Q1 results: Hero MotoCorp misses profit, pricing strategy now key
- Q1 results: JSW Steel’s fear of imports is well founded
- Larsen and Toubro Q1 results: Growth in infra biz leads the way