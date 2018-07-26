CESC Q1 profit rises to ₹182 crore

CESC’s shares closed 0.54% down at ₹909.95 on the BSE on Thursday. Photo: Mint

Kolkata: Power utility CESC Ltd on Thursday reported net profit of ₹182 crore in the June quarter, compared with ₹178 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue fell marginally to ₹2,179 crore from ₹2,224 crore.

CESC continued to invest in its distribution infrastructure and had contained transmission and distribution losses, the company said in a statement. Its Budge generation unit was among the best-performing power plants in the country with a plant load factor of 98%, CESC added.

The company’s shares closed 0.54% down at ₹909.95 on the BSE on Thursday.