 Q2 results: BHEL profit soars 60%, but lags forecast - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Q2 results: BHEL profit soars 60%, but lags forecast

Net profit came in at Rs 185 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs 115 crore a year earlier

Last Published: Thu, Oct 25 2018. 12 27 PM IST
Reuters
Revenue from operations rose 6.3% to Rs 6,780 crore.
Revenue from operations rose 6.3% to Rs 6,780 crore.

Mumbai: State-run power plant equipment manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd posted on Thursday a 60% surge in second-quarter profit, but missed analysts’ estimates.

Net profit came in at Rs 185 crore ($25.25 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs 115 crore a year earlier, BHEL said.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of Rs 236 crore, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Total revenue from operations rose 6.3% to Rs 6,780 crore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Thu, Oct 25 2018. 12 24 PM IST
Topics: Bhel Q2 results Bhel Q2 profit Bhel Q2 revenue Bhel shares

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »