Q2 results: BHEL profit soars 60%, but lags forecast

Mumbai: State-run power plant equipment manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd posted on Thursday a 60% surge in second-quarter profit, but missed analysts’ estimates.

Net profit came in at Rs 185 crore ($25.25 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs 115 crore a year earlier, BHEL said.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of Rs 236 crore, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Total revenue from operations rose 6.3% to Rs 6,780 crore.

