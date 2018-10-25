Q2 results: BHEL profit soars 60%, but lags forecast
Net profit came in at Rs 185 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs 115 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Thu, Oct 25 2018. 12 27 PM IST
Mumbai: State-run power plant equipment manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd posted on Thursday a 60% surge in second-quarter profit, but missed analysts’ estimates.
Net profit came in at Rs 185 crore ($25.25 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs 115 crore a year earlier, BHEL said.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of Rs 236 crore, according to Refinitiv estimates.
Total revenue from operations rose 6.3% to Rs 6,780 crore.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
First Published: Thu, Oct 25 2018. 12 24 PM IST
More From Companies »
- Q2 results: Maruti Suzuki profit falls 10%, but beats estimates
- Amazon to deliver smartphones in just 5 hours across Delhi NCR
- JioGigaFiber will place India among top 3 broadband nations: Mukesh Ambani
- A bright spot for Modi’s ‘Make in India’: Smartphone manufacturing
- Telecom sector highly taxed like tobacco industry, says Sunil Mittal
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Mint Globetrotter Index | Cost of milk from market
- Q2 results: Maruti Suzuki profit falls 10%, but beats estimates
- Amazon to deliver smartphones in just 5 hours across Delhi NCR
- JioGigaFiber will place India among top 3 broadband nations: Mukesh Ambani
- A bright spot for Modi’s ‘Make in India’: Smartphone manufacturing
Mark to Market »
- Challenges persist for Wipro despite healthy Q2 results
- The message for the Horlicks maker in the Complan deal
- Expect IndiGo Q2 results to rub off on Jet Airways, SpiceJet as well
- Q2 results: Bajaj Auto’s aggressive pricing strategy hits profits
- How HDFC Life, SBI Life, ICICI Prudential differed in their Q2 results