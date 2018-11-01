Maruti Suzuki domestic car sales fall marginally in October

Maruti is eyeing a moderate revival in demand during the Diwali week, considered auspicious for big-ticket purchases. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India’s largest passenger carmaker, on Thursday reported a marginal drop in domestic sales of passenger cars in October to 122,280 units, against 122,459 a year ago.

These figures do not includes sales of commercial vehicles and vans.

This is the third instance in the past four months when Maruti Suzuki posted a drop in sales, reflecting the weak demand scenario in India.

Automakers in India report dispatches to dealerships as sales.

The compact segment comprising Baleno, Swift and Ignis hatchbacks clocked sales of 64,789 units, posting the highest rise of 3.7% over the year ago, among other categories.

The second-largest contributor to growth was the mini segment comprising old workhorses Alto and WagonR, which grew 1.1% to 32,835 units.

The utility vehicle segment, comprising the Vitara Brezza and S-Cross sports utility vehicles (SUV), along with the recently launched mid-sized sedan Ciaz, posted declines of 11.2% and 5.2%, respectively.

The firm, along with analysts, is eyeing a moderate revival in demand during the Diwali week, considered auspicious for big-ticket purchases.

At 11.23am, Maruti Suzuki India shares were trading at 1.5% higher on the BSE.