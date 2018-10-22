GoAir offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in new flash sale
The booking period of Go Air ‘Fly Smart. Save Big offer’ started today, 22 October 2018, and will end on 23 October 2018.
New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999 in its ‘Fly Smart. Save Big offer’, according to the airline’s website. The fares under GoAir’s scheme are applicable on travel from 22 November 2018 to 22 December 2018. Bookings for Go Air ‘Fly Smart. Save Big offer’ started today, 22 October 2018, and will end on 23 October 2018, according to the airline’s official website . Additionally, GoStar members can also avail Rs 225 discount as convenience fee on next flight, GoAir said. The starting fare of Rs 999 is applicable on flights originating from Bagdogra, according to GoAir’s site.
Starting fares on other GoAir routes include flights originating from Chennai (Rs 1,199), Guwahati (Rs 1,299), Patna (Rs 1,399), Kolkata (Rs 1,399), Lucknow (Rs 1,399), Jammu (Rs 1,499), Ahmedabad (Rs 1,499) , Ranchi (Rs 1, 499), Bengaluru (Rs 1, 599) , Pune (1, 599), Bhubaneswar (Rs 1, 599), Mumbai (Rs 1, 699), Hyderabad (Rs 1, 699), Srinagar (Rs 1, 799), Nagpur (Rs 1, 799) and Delhi (Rs 2, 099).
Go Air ‘s ‘Fly Smart. Save Big offer’ comes amid high competition in the India’s civil aviation market.
The Wadia group-promoted no-frills airline had commenced flight services to Male from New Delhi and Mumbai only last week as part of its international operations.
GoAir made its foray into the international market on 11 October with the launch of its maiden flight to Phuket in Thailand. The carrier is flying overseas nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005. As of now, its operating international services to these two destinations from New Delhi and Mumbai.
