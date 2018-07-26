News In Numbers: Imran Khan’s party sees early projected lead in Pakistan general elections

Cricketer turned politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lead in the general elections with 30% of the total votes counted. Photo: AFP

30

What is it? The number of teenagers aged 15 to 19 who were newly infected with HIV per hour in 2017, according to United Nations children’s fund UNICEF

Why it’s important? This underlines HIV crisis among the teenagers, especially girls. Of the 30, infections, 20 were in girls. UNICEF attributed it to the lack of access to information, services and of power to say no in many countries, making girls most vulnerable.

Tell me more: UNICEF in its report said, 130,000 children under the age of 19 died last year, and 430,000 children were newly infected.

$13.2 billion

What is it? Facebook’s revenue in the second quarter of 2018, up 42% from last year.

Why is it important? That didn’t stop the market from battering down the stock by nearly 20%, shaving off over $120 billion in its market capitalisation. Analysts were expecting the technology giant to perform better, and the company executives warned about lower revenues, and smaller margins. This comes at a time when there is an increasing concern over privacy, and regulators are responding by tightening privacy norms.

Tell me more: Mark Zuckerberg’s personal fortune slid by $16.8 billion.

113

What is it? Cricketer turned politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lead in the general elections with 30% of the total votes counted.

Why is it important? PTI contested in 272 seats. The assembly has 342 seats, and 172 are needed for a majority. While it’s not clear if PTI will get a majority on its own, or whether it will have to seek coalition partners, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has rejected the results. It said the election was rigged in favour of PTI. PML-N was ahead in 66 constituencies, and the other big political party, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was ahead in 39. It will be the second civilian transfer of power in the country’s history.

Tell me more: The elections took place in the shadow of killing of 31 people by a suicide bomber near a polling station in Quetta, capital of Balochistan, one of the five provinces in Pakistan.

$3.8 billion

What is it? The amount government hopes to recover from Reliance Industries, Shell and (Oil and Natural Gas Corp) ONGC over its share from the Panna-Mukta and Tapti fields.

Why is it important? The government has now moved Delhi High Court to enforce the recovery. This follows a ruling by English Commercial Court in May 2018 regarding the government’s share in the fields.

Tell me more: The liability is to be split among the three entities per their stake. ONGC has 40%, RIL and Shell 30% each.

25%

What is it? The tariff that United States president Donald Trump had threatened to impose on auto imports into the US.

Why is it important? Even as United States and European Union had agreed to work on lowering trade barriers, after a meeting with Donald Trump and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, there was no mention of tariffs on auto imports. The tariffs will have an impact European car makers such as BMW and Volkswagen.

Tell me more: Among other things, Europe has agreed to lower trade barriers to American soybeans. Earlier Trump announced a $12 billion emergency aid for US farmers.

