Jet Airways inducts first of 150 Boeing 737 Max planes

Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal. Photo: Mint.

Mumbai:Jet Airways on Wednesday said it took the delivery of its maiden 737 Max aircraft out of the 150 on order from Boeing, making the airline the first domestic carrier to have this type of plane.

The new single-aisle fuel efficient aircraft was delivered to the airline in the presence of chairman Naresh Goyal and other senior executives at the Boeing’s Washington- based Renton facility last evening.

The airline ordered 75 Max planes in 2015 at the Dubai air show, making it the largest deal in its over 25 years history at that time.

Again in this March, the carrier, in which Gulf airline Etihad holds 24% stake, placed another order for 75 more 737 Max aircraft, taking its total order to 150.

“The new 737 Max is a critical element to our future growth strategy and we are proud to become the first domestic airline to induct this brand new airplane,” Goyal was quoted as saying in a statement.

“The 737 has been the backbone of our dynamic fleet for many years and we are excited to leverage the superior capabilities of the new 737 Max. The improved economics and efficiency as well as features will enable us to strengthen our market position,” he added.