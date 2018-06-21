Bloom Hotel wins bid for Janpath hotel in Delhi
Bloom Hotel outbids Tata Group’s Indian Hotels (IHCL) and Byke Hotels and Resorts to acquire the Janpath hotel, which is also called Hotel Asian International
Mumbai: Hospitality firm Bloom Hotel Group, part of Imperativ Hospitality Pvt. Ltd (IHPL), has won the bid for Janpath hotel, a three-star property located on Delhi’s Janpath Lane.
The Delhi-based hotel firm has outbid Tata Group firm Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL) and Byke Hotels and Resorts to acquire the 38-room property, which is also called Hotel Asian International.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had auctioned the hotel, which was shut since 2015 because of default in payment of licence fee by its previous owner.
Bloom Hotel has emerged as the top bidder, offering to share 39.5% of the revenue earned from the property, said an official who is aware of the development. The company won a 33-year lease with NDMC to operate the property, the person said.
“Central Delhi has limited accommodation for the value conscious traveler and with this hotel we aim to provide a world class product to guests both domestic and international,” said Sanjeev Sethi, chief operating officer, Bloom Hotel.
Bloom Hotel currently operates eight hotels in Bengaluru, Goa and Delhi. It plans to set up an additional 100 hotels across South Asia over the next five years.
More From Companies »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Rural neglect cause for urban woes: Nitin Gadkari
- Dell sharpens focus on AI suite as it prepares for a digital future
- ‘Smart cities are not only about sensors and gadgets but also mobility, development, jobs’
- Action against Bank of Maharashtra chief dents industry morale, say bankers
- Panama Papers leak: Government vows time-bound probe
Mark to Market »
- Why Indian paint makers are shifting to water-based paints
- 2019 elections still some time away but defence stocks get the jitters
- Complan and Horlicks sale signals low energy in health drinks market
- With fall of the last dove, MPC minutes portend more than one RBI rate hike
- RITES IPO ticks the valuations box, but not the growth one