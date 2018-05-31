Tata Motors inks MoU to deploy 1,000 EVs in Maharashtra
As part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked with the state government , Tata Motors along with Tata Power will also facilitate setting up of EV charging stations in the Maharashtra
New Delhi: Tata Motors on Thursday said it has inked a pact with Maharashtra government to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles (EVs) from its range of passenger and commercial vehicles across the state.
As part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked with the state government on Thursday, Tata Motors along with Tata Power will also facilitate setting up of EV charging stations in the Maharashtra. “Tata Motors is committed to the government’s vision of e-mobility in India. We are excited to join forces with the government of Maharashtra towards this endeavour,” Tata Motors CEO & MD Guenter Butschek said in a statement.
The company is uniquely positioned to leverage the strength of its group companies to create an EV ecosystem, he added. “With our ready portfolio of EV offerings across our passenger and commercial vehicles, we are geared up to meet future requirements beyond the current tender commitments,” Butschek said.
He added that as part of its tender with EESL, the company has already completed the production of 250 cars and initiated the execution of second phase orders. “With Tigor EV, we have begun our journey in boosting e-mobility and will offer a full range of electric vehicles to the Indian customers. We continue to work in a collaborative manner to facilitate faster adoption of electric vehicles and to build a sustainable future for India,” Butschek said.
More From Companies »
- Religare Enterprises reports Rs64 crore loss in Q4
- Maruti Suzuki aims to sell over 2 lakh units with AGS technology this fiscal
- Idea completes sale of 9,900 mobile towers to ATC for Rs4,000 crore
- NCLAT admits Jaiprakash Associates’ plea over returning Jaypee Infratech’s 759 acres land
- Tax reforms to expand revenue base in India, says Moody’s
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- India’s Q4 GDP growth rises 7.7%, highest since demonetisation, GST rollout
- Religare Enterprises reports Rs64 crore loss in Q4
- FIIs may buy $1 billion of HDFC Bank shares on 1 June: Macquarie
- Zinedine Zidane steps down as Real Madrid coach
- Maruti Suzuki aims to sell over 2 lakh units with AGS technology this fiscal
Mark to Market »
- Petrochemical, gas trading businesses a drag on GAIL’s Q4 results
- Q4 Result: High input costs dull growth prospects for Berger Paints
- Competition dims Cummins India’s Q4 performance
- Pidilite Q4 Result: Basking in GST glory, but input cost inflation a spoilsport
- Q4 Results: Spring in BHEL’s profitability appears unsustainable