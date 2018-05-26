Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar posts Q4 loss at Rs158 crore
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar’s total income dropped to Rs1,606 crore during the fourth quarter of 2017-18 fiscal, from Rs1,687 crore a year ago
Last Published: Sat, May 26 2018. 10 59 PM IST
New Delhi: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar on Saturday reported a net loss of Rs157.77 crore in the March quarter of 2017-18. In the January-March period of the preceding financial year, its had a net profit of Rs 259.13 crore.
The company’s total income also dropped to Rs1,606 crore during the fourth quarter of 2017-18 fiscal, from Rs1,687 crore in the same period of 2016-17.
Bajaj Hindusthan said in a BSE filing that for the full fiscal, 2017-18, its standalone net loss was Rs423 crore, as against a net profit of Rs7.40 crore reported in 2016-17.
First Published: Sat, May 26 2018. 10 42 PM IST
More From Companies »
- NALCO Q4 profit falls 4% to Rs257 crore
- Corporation Bank posts Q4 loss of Rs1,838 crore as provisions surge
- Divi’s Labs Q4 profit rises 0.89% at Rs261 crore
- UK opposition party wants Vedanta delisted from London Stock Exchange
- Four years of Modi govt: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code resets corporate rescue regime
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Motherson Sumi continues to face margin pressure in foreign markets
- What the Warren Buffett indicator tells us about market valuations today
- Jet Airways lands with a thud in Q4 as fuel costs increase
- IBC amendments: Some dilutions, and a lot more speed
- Patanjali’s gambit is paying off in toothpaste wars