Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar posts Q4 loss at Rs158 crore

In the January-March period of the preceding financial year, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar had a net profit of Rs 259.13 crore. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar on Saturday reported a net loss of Rs157.77 crore in the March quarter of 2017-18. In the January-March period of the preceding financial year, its had a net profit of Rs 259.13 crore.

The company’s total income also dropped to Rs1,606 crore during the fourth quarter of 2017-18 fiscal, from Rs1,687 crore in the same period of 2016-17.

Bajaj Hindusthan said in a BSE filing that for the full fiscal, 2017-18, its standalone net loss was Rs423 crore, as against a net profit of Rs7.40 crore reported in 2016-17.