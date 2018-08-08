Flipkart-Walmart deal gets CCI approval

The Flipkart-Walmart deal valued the Indian e-commerce firm at $20.8 billion. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI), India’s anti-trust regulator, has approved Walmart’s $16-billion buyout of Flipkart, despite protests from traders across the country over fears that the deal would drive several small and medium-sized retailers out of business.

On Wednesday evening, the CCI sent out a tweet from its official Twitter handle, confirming that it had given the green light for the deal to go through, without sharing any further details.

@CCI_India approves proposed acquisition of Flipkart Private Limited by Wal-Mart International Holdings, Inc — CCI (@CCI_India) August 8, 2018

Walmart had sought the approval for the deal on 19 May, days after it announced the proposed buyout of Flipkart. At that time, Walmart had said its proposed buyout of Flipkart did not create any competition concerns and the pecking order of the broader retail market in India would remain unaffected by the deal.

The CCI approval is likely to trigger further protests from traders across the country. Mint reported on 3 July that traders and shopkeepers had decided to oppose the Flipkart-Walmart deal at every step, and even move the Supreme Court if required to defend their interests.

At the time, Praveen Khandelwal, secretary-general of CAIT, had said the traders’ body had sought an appointment with the commerce minister to discuss the matter. “We were expecting the government to reject this deal, but so far, we haven’t heard from them... We will fight this deal tooth and nail, and, if necessary, take this matter to the Supreme Court,” Khandelwal told Mint in July.