 Thyssenkrupp workers pave way for Tata Steel joint venture - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Thyssenkrupp workers pave way for Tata Steel joint venture

Thyssenkrupp works council signalled their support for a planned joint venture with Tata Steel, effectively guaranteeing that the deal will be approved by the group’s supervisory board

Last Published: Thu, Jun 28 2018. 07 19 PM IST
Tom Kaeckenhoff, Reuters
Thyssenkrupp works council head Wilhelm Segerath said such a joint venture had never been the goal of employees but it was still the better alternative. Photo: Bloomberg
Thyssenkrupp works council head Wilhelm Segerath said such a joint venture had never been the goal of employees but it was still the better alternative. Photo: Bloomberg

Duesseldorf, Germany: Thyssenkrupp’s powerful labour representatives on Thursday signalled their support for a planned joint venture with Tata Steel, effectively guaranteeing that the deal will be approved by the group’s supervisory board.

“The joint venture that has now been agreed is better than any joint venture that would have been created without the participation of the labour side,” Thyssenkrupp works council head Wilhelm Segerath said on Thursday.

Speaking after a supervisory board meeting of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, Segerath, who is also a member on Thyssenkrupp AG’s supervisory board, said such a joint venture had never been the goal of employees but it was still the better alternative.

First Published: Thu, Jun 28 2018. 07 19 PM IST
Topics: Thyssenkrupp Tata Steel Thyssenkrupp workers Thyssenkrupp Tata Steel JV Thyssenkrupp works council

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »