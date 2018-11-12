AirAsia offers flight tickets from Rs 399 to select customers

According to AirAsia’s website, the Rs 399 fares are applicable on the Indore to Hyderabad and Ranchi to Kolkata routes.

Budget carrier AirAsia is offering flight tickets from Rs 399 in a new promotional offer. These special fares offer are available only for its ‘BIG Members’, or members of its loyalty programme. On overseas routes, flight tickets start from Rs 1,999 under the same offer. “Passengers can book this week up to November 18 for travel from May 6, 2019, to February 4, 2020, with one-way tickets at Rs 399 on domestic and Rs 1,999 on international routes,” said its Indian joint venture AirAsia India, according to a report from news agency IANS.

The cities covered by AirAsia India’s new offer include Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Visakhapatnam.

In a 29 August release, AirAsia had said that it had reached 20 million BIG Members globally, marking a major milestone for its BIG Loyalty Programme. The discount applies to bookings made through airasia.com and the AirAsia app.

The AirAsia offer is open till 18 November 2018 and applicable on travel from 6 May 2019 to 4 February 2020.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons Ltd and Malaysia’s AirAsia Berhad, which operates to 165 destinations across 25 countries.

According to AirAsia’s website, the Rs 399 fares are applicable on the Indore to Hyderabad and Ranchi to Kolkata routes. Starting fares on other routes include Kolkata-Vizag (starting Rs 999), Kolkata-Ranchi (Rs 967), Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,399), Bengaluru-Kochi (Rs 500), Bengaluru-Hyderabad (Rs 500), Bengaluru-Chennai (Rs 500) and Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam (Rs 999). AirAsia India currently flies to 21 destinations across the country.

Among international routes, fares from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur, for example, start from Rs 1,999.

Another budget carrier GoAir has put 13 lakh seats up for grabs in its latest discount offer, selling flight tickets from Rs 1,313 (all inclusive). GoAir’s offer ends on 18 November. The travel period for GoAir’s latest Rs 1,313 offer is applicable for travel till 4 November, 2019.

Spurred by frequent discounted offers from the airlines, the Indian aviation market has seen strong growth. Passengers carried by domestic airlines in the first nine months of the year were up to 10.27 crore, registering a growth rate of 21%. However, slammed by rising operating costs caused mainly by high jet fuel prices, a weak rupee and aggressive competition, Indian airlines may post their steepest loss in a decade this financial year, according to Crisil Ratings. “At an estimated Rs 9,300 crore, the industry’s losses at EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) level would surpass the Rs 7,348 crore blow it was dealt with in 2013-14,” the ratings firm said in a recent report.