Mehul Choksi in Antigua, secures local passport

New Delhi: Just a day after Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi moved court to cancel the non-bailable warrant against him, persons familiar with the developments confirmed that Choksi had moved to Antigua and Barbuda, in the Caribbean islands, and had even secured a local passport there.

Interpol had last week stated that Choksi was not in the United States. The authorities in Antigua responded to the Interpol diffusion notice against him on Tuesday.

Choksi’s lawyer, Sanjay Abbot, declined to comment on the matter.

Both Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems promoter Choksi have been named as prime accused in the ₹14,356 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

Interpol is yet to act upon the red corner notice request against Choksi, issued on advice by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Interpol had issued a red corner notice against Nirav Modi, his brother Neeshal Modi and their business executive Subhash Parab on 2 July, the request in the case of Choksi is still under process.