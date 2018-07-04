Amazon Prime Day sale begins 16 July, 200+ product launches expected

On Amazon Prime Day sale, mobile phones and accessories will be sold at a discount of up to 40%, electronics and appliances will be sold at a discounted price of up to 50%, up to 70% will be off on home and outdoors. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Promising best deals on various products including smartphones, new product launches and video releases, e-commerce giant Amazon India will be back once again with Amazon Prime Day sale on 16 July.

Here is all you need to know about Amazon Prime Day sale

When does the Amazon Prime Day sale start? Amazon Prime Day Sale will be kicked off at 12 noon on 16 July. The sale will be live on Amazon.in only for 36 hours.

How to join Amazon Prime Day sale: To buy products during the sale you need to be an Amazon Prime member which comes at an annual cost of ₹ 999. If you don’t want to spend that much just to buy products at a good deal, then you can either sign up for a monthly plan of ₹ 129 or try the trial version for free for a month.

If you are worried about missing on good deals during Amazon Prime Day sale, then there’s help at hand. You can install Amazon Assistant, an extension on Chrome browser, which helps you compare products while browsing and sends notifications when deals you are watching go live.

New product launches on Amazon Prime Day sale: Over 200 new products from top brands like OnePlus, Intel, Nestle, Bosch and Marks & Spencer will be launched during the sale on Amazon Prime Day. The latest version of OnePlus 6 smartphone with 8GB+ 128GB storage will be launched exclusively on that day.

Intel will be coming out with its 8th Gen gaming laptops, Nestle will be out with Nesplus, a new brand of multigrain breakfast cereals, Bosch will release microwave ovens, power drills and other electronic products while Marks and Spencer will present its fresh range of garments.

Besides, a number of other products including WD 3TB My Passport portable hard drive, Sennheiser over-hear wireless headphone, Cloudwalker Android 7.0 Nought 4K ready FHD TV, WiFi home cameras from Godrej, etc will also be launched on the e-commerce portal.

Besides consumer products, Amazon is also releasing new videos on its Prime Video service from 10 July to 16 July. The list includes Amitabh Bachchan’s 101 Not Out, Oscar-winning Dunkirk and Transformers: The Last Knight.

Best deals on Amazon Prime Day sale: Amazon India has not yet announced which deals will be made available for consumers on Prime Day but its website says that mobile phones and accessories will be sold at a discount of up to 40%, electronics and appliances will be sold at a discounted price of up to 50%, up to 70% will be off on home and outdoors. There will be similar offers in fashion, books and entertainment category.

Like all other online sales, Amazon Prime Day sale will also have flash sales every now and then.

Amazon is also taking this opportunity to promote Amazon Echo and Fire TV stick devices by promising steal deals on its in-house products.

There’s also going to be an additional discount of 10% for those paying with HDFC Bank cards.

Amazon has already disclosed that it had more than 100 million paid Prime members worldwide. In India, Amazon is launching a Prime Day promotional campaign using virtual reality in malls across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata.