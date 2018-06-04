Suzuki crosses 20 million cars production milestone in India

The first Maruti 800 owned by Harpal Singh and his wife Gulshan. Suzuki began its automobile production in India in December 1983 with its first model, the Maruti 800 by Maruti Udyog. Photo: Raj K. Raj/HT

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has achieved cumulative automobile production of 20 million cars in India, Suzuki Motor Corp. said Monday.

With this, India becomes the second country after Japan where Suzuki has reached this milestone, the company said in a statement.

Suzuki Motor Corp., which started its journey in India through a joint venture with Maruti Udyog, said the country is the fastest to reach 20 million units in 34 years and 5 months since starting production in December 1983, breaking the record of 45 years and 9 months in Japan.

Suzuki, at present, produces automobiles in the country through Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, in which it holds 56.21% stake and fully-owned arm, Suzuki Motor Gujarat that supplies exclusively to the Indian arm.

While Maruti Suzuki produces cars at Gurgaon and Manesar plants, Suzuki Motor Gujarat rolls out vehicles from its Mehsana facility in the state.

“Of the 20 million units, Alto was the most produced model with approximately 3.17 million units,” Suzuki Motor said, adding the company crossed this milestone in India with the newly launched Swift produced at the Gujarat plant.

In 2017-18, around 1.78 million units were produced in India, of which 1.65 million units were sold in the domestic market and 1,30,000 units were exported to over 100 countries and regions including Europe, Japan, Asia, Africa, and Latin America, Suzuki Motor said.

The company had crossed the first 1 million units milestone in March 1994 and went on to reach 10 million units in March 2011. It crossed the 15 million units cumulative production milestone in India in May 2015. The top five produced models are Alto (3.17 million), Maruti 800 (2.91 million), Wagon R (2.13 million), Onmi (1.94 million) and Swift (1.94 million).

The Japanese small car major began its automobile production in India in December 1983 with its first model, the Maruti 800 by Maruti Udyog. At present, 16 models, including the Dzire, Baleno, Alto, Swift, WagonR, and Vitara Brezza, are produced at the three plants.